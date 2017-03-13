Library Named After Charleston Church Shooting Victim Vandalized With Racist Graffiti
A library in South Carolina named after a victim killed by avowed white supremacist Dylann Roof was one of three libraries targeted with racist graffiti. The graffiti was discovered Monday morning at the three Charleston libraries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|Jamahl
|33
|Yankee Paul Luman of James Island is a POS
|2 hr
|Laquanda
|6
|West A Library Taken Over By Rude Northerners (Aug '16)
|2 hr
|Shawn
|14
|A photo of a 4-year-old with Hillary Clinton wa...
|9 hr
|Trump is the man
|2
|Charleston County schools look to reuse, lease ...
|10 hr
|Trump is the man
|1
|Four weird pets and the people who love them
|Mar 6
|Tayrell
|3
|Annie Tahan
|Mar 6
|commenters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC