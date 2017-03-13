Library Named After Charleston Church...

Library Named After Charleston Church Shooting Victim Vandalized With Racist Graffiti

A library in South Carolina named after a victim killed by avowed white supremacist Dylann Roof was one of three libraries targeted with racist graffiti. The graffiti was discovered Monday morning at the three Charleston libraries.

