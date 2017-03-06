Le Farfalle to host celebration of life for sous chef Drew Tursi who died Saturday night
By all accounts, it was a banner weekend for the team at Le Farfalle. The restaurant, lead by Chef Michael Toscano and his wife Caitlin, marked its first Charleston Wine + Food festival with the opening night party, a Signature Dinner collaboration with Chef Dale Talde, and a visit from none other than renowned Chef Daniel Boulud.
