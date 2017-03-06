Le Farfalle to host celebration of li...

Le Farfalle to host celebration of life for sous chef Drew Tursi who died Saturday night

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Charleston City Paper

By all accounts, it was a banner weekend for the team at Le Farfalle. The restaurant, lead by Chef Michael Toscano and his wife Caitlin, marked its first Charleston Wine + Food festival with the opening night party, a Signature Dinner collaboration with Chef Dale Talde, and a visit from none other than renowned Chef Daniel Boulud.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee Paul Luman of James Island is a POS 5 hr Mama Mia 3
West A Library Taken Over By Rude Northerners (Aug '16) 5 hr Mama Mia 8
News Four weird pets and the people who love them 12 hr Tayrell 3
Annie Tahan 13 hr commenters 1
Women's March on Washington DC., IS A JOKE! Fem... 15 hr Lacreasa 5
News Dixie Furniture to close in downtown Charleston... 21 hr Questions 1
ALS Run from Georgia to South Carolina: Guinnes... Mar 1 Sons For Christ C... 4
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Wall Street
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,207 • Total comments across all topics: 279,376,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC