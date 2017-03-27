Ladson man, 18, arrested at Charleston airport, accused of trying to join ISIS
An 18-year-old Ladson man was arrested late Thursday at the Charleston airport on charges of trying to join the ISIS terrorist group, court documents and federal officials said Friday. Zakaryia Abdin appeared in U.S. District Court in Charleston Friday morning on a count of attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State group, records showed.
