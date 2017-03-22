John Hodgman weighs in on hot dog taco after one surfaces on North Charleston taco crawl
John Hodgman is a world renowned comedian known for his work on the Daily Show , his writings in New York Times Magazine , and as the pleated khaki "PC" in Apple's famous Mac vs. PC commercials. As an unquestioned authority, the Judge has also been repeatedly dragged into the pop culture debate over whether hot dogs are sandwiches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Charleston mayor who endorsed Trump to de...
|Mar 20
|Texxy
|2
|Can Pets Be Racist?
|Mar 17
|White flight
|4
|A photo of a 4-year-old with Hillary Clinton wa...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|2
|Charleston County schools look to reuse, lease ...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|West A Library Taken Over By Rude Northerners (Aug '16)
|Mar 14
|Toothache
|10
|Yankee Paul Luman of James Island is a POS
|Mar 10
|Jim on da Island
|5
|Report: Man shoots neighbor's cat, laughs as he... (Dec '15)
|Mar 7
|Emerald
|43
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC