It's designers' time to shine for the Charleston Symphony Orchestra League's Showhouse
Designer Tyler Hill went with a contemporary style in the living room at this year's Charleston Symphony Orchestra League's Designer Showhouse located at 36 Society St. Designer Bobbi Jo Engelby got a deep discount on windown treatments for the music room at this year's Charleston Symphony Orchestra League's Designer Showhouse located at 36 Society St. Designer Terri Baldwin decorated the master bath in a more formal style at this year's Charleston Symphony Orchestra League's Designer Showhouse located at 36 Society St. Alexandre Fleuren Interiors decorated the man's study with a mix of nature and Mid-Century Modern elements at this years Charleston Symphony Orchestra League's Designer Showhouse located at 36 Society St. Classic Kitchens of Charleston and Coastal Home Interiors did the kitchen in a neutral color scheme at this year's Charleston Symphony Orchestra League's Designer ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can Pets Be Racist?
|Fri
|White flight
|4
|A photo of a 4-year-old with Hillary Clinton wa...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|2
|Charleston County schools look to reuse, lease ...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|West A Library Taken Over By Rude Northerners (Aug '16)
|Mar 14
|Toothache
|10
|Yankee Paul Luman of James Island is a POS
|Mar 10
|Jim on da Island
|5
|Report: Man shoots neighbor's cat, laughs as he... (Dec '15)
|Mar 7
|Emerald
|43
|Annie Tahan
|Mar 6
|commenters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC