'It saved my life.' Mount Pleasant therapists' use of psychedelic...

Mount Pleasant-based psychiatrist Michael Mithoefer and his wife Annie Mithoefer, a nurse, have been turning heads in the psychology field as some of the first therapists to use the psychedelic drug MDMA to treat patients with post-traumatic stress disorder. Abigail Darlington/Staff Mount Pleasant-based psychiatrist Michael Mithoefer and his wife Annie Mithoefer, a nurse, have been turning heads in the psychology field as some of the first therapists to use the psychedelic drug MDMA to treat patients with post-traumatic stress disorder.

