Human bones found during city's drain...

Human bones found during city's drainage work in downtown Charleston

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

Workers have uncovered human bones buried at Harmon Field near Burke High School in Charleston, making the discovery while preparing to install a new drop shaft near President Street for the crosstown drainage project. The discovery Thursday on the 13-acre athletic field represented a collection of disassociated remains and an intact skeleton in the northwestern corner of the park, near President and Fishburne streets, said Susan Herdina, an attorney with the City of Charleston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A photo of a 4-year-old with Hillary Clinton wa... 2 hr Trump is the man 2
News Charleston County schools look to reuse, lease ... 2 hr Trump is the man 1
West A Library Taken Over By Rude Northerners (Aug '16) 5 hr Toothache 13
Yankee Paul Luman of James Island is a POS Mar 10 Jim on da Island 5
News Report: Man shoots neighbor's cat, laughs as he... (Dec '15) Mar 7 Tayrell 45
News Four weird pets and the people who love them Mar 6 Tayrell 3
Annie Tahan Mar 6 commenters 1
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Charleston County was issued at March 14 at 3:02PM EDT

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,208 • Total comments across all topics: 279,547,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC