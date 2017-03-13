Human bones found during city's drainage work in downtown Charleston

Workers have uncovered human bones buried at Harmon Field near Burke High School in Charleston, making the discovery while preparing to install a new drop shaft near President Street for the crosstown drainage project. The discovery Thursday on the 13-acre athletic field represented a collection of disassociated remains and an intact skeleton in the northwestern corner of the park, near President and Fishburne streets, said Susan Herdina, an attorney with the City of Charleston.

