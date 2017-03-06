How to watch College of Charleston pl...

How to watch College of Charleston play for the CAA basketball title game against UNCW

18 hrs ago Read more: Charleston City Paper

The College of Charleston Cougars play in their very first Colonial Athletic Association championship game tonight at North Charleston Coliseum against UNC-Wilmington. A conference championship win would earn Coach Earl Grant's Cougars an automatic bid to the NCAA March Madness tournament.

