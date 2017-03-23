Hotel on former Wendy's site on Cannon Street in Charleston gets green light
Plans for a hotel on the former Wendy's site on Cannon Street include extending Hagood Avenue across Spring and Cannon streets to connect the medical complex with the WestEdge development, the site of the cranes in the background. Dave Munday/staff Plans for a hotel on the former Wendy's site on Cannon Street include extending Hagood Avenue across Spring and Cannon streets to connect the medical complex with the WestEdge development, the site of the cranes in the background.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Charleston mayor who endorsed Trump to de...
|Mar 20
|Texxy
|2
|Can Pets Be Racist?
|Mar 17
|White flight
|4
|A photo of a 4-year-old with Hillary Clinton wa...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|2
|Charleston County schools look to reuse, lease ...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|West A Library Taken Over By Rude Northerners (Aug '16)
|Mar 14
|Toothache
|10
|Yankee Paul Luman of James Island is a POS
|Mar 10
|Jim on da Island
|5
|Report: Man shoots neighbor's cat, laughs as he... (Dec '15)
|Mar 7
|Emerald
|43
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC