Hooked offers fire-roasted bites and tequila laced sips on Bowen's Island
Charleston Wine and Food Festival brought back their 'Hooked' event on Bowen's Island this year after being one of the favorites from the '16 fest. The 65-degree afternoon offered a perfect backdrop for the fresh seafood bites prepared by chefs from around the Southeast.
