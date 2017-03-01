Forbes, AAA announce Charleston hotel, restaurant awards
Meanwhile, the Beach Club in Mount Pleasant has earned a spot on AAA's list of four-diamond star hotels just a few months after opening. The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort is only hotel in the state to earn a five-star rating on the 2017 Forbes Travel Guide, according to an announcement Wednesday.
