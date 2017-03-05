For one night only, Robert's of Charleston was back
You've not lived until Chef Robert Dickson has belted out the closing refrain from "Old Man River" about 18 inches behind your ear as he makes his way around the small dining room at Robert's of Charleston. This time around, though, it wasn't actually Robert's of Charleston but The Gin Joint.
