First they found rats. Now, College of Charleston has discovered...
Beekeeper Cindy Buntan uses a hose to suck out honey bees from inside the brick wall on Glenn McConnell Residence Hall at the College of Charleston Tuesday, March 28, 2017. Brad Hilfrink, with Creature Catchers, said he brought in Buntan to help remove the couple of thousand bees that started the hive last Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRUMP orders ALL native Charlestonians to flee
|5 hr
|LMAO
|2
|Rude A** Northerners
|5 hr
|LMAO
|1
|Dixie Furniture to close in downtown Charleston...
|9 hr
|Uh huh
|2
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Tue
|MUSC
|100
|Can Pets Be Racist?
|Mar 24
|WHITE POLICE POWER
|6
|North Charleston mayor who endorsed Trump to de...
|Mar 20
|Texxy
|2
|A photo of a 4-year-old with Hillary Clinton wa...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC