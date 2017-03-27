First they found rats. Now, College o...

First they found rats. Now, College of Charleston has discovered...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

Beekeeper Cindy Buntan uses a hose to suck out honey bees from inside the brick wall on Glenn McConnell Residence Hall at the College of Charleston Tuesday, March 28, 2017. Brad Hilfrink, with Creature Catchers, said he brought in Buntan to help remove the couple of thousand bees that started the hive last Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TRUMP orders ALL native Charlestonians to flee 5 hr LMAO 2
Rude A** Northerners 5 hr LMAO 1
News Dixie Furniture to close in downtown Charleston... 9 hr Uh huh 2
Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12) Tue MUSC 100
News Can Pets Be Racist? Mar 24 WHITE POLICE POWER 6
News North Charleston mayor who endorsed Trump to de... Mar 20 Texxy 2
News A photo of a 4-year-old with Hillary Clinton wa... Mar 14 Trump is the man 2
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,410 • Total comments across all topics: 279,914,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC