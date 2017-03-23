Firm in $101M deal to support federal training site in Charleston area
A Maryland firm has landed a long-term contract valued at more than $101 million to help the government run the local Federal Law Enforcement Training Center . The Department of Homeland Security recently awarded the seven-and-a-half year job to ASRC Federal Field Services.
