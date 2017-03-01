Feds: Charleston-area man imported large amounts of fentanyl, then shipped drug nationwide

A Charleston-area man used encrypted web channels to get large amounts of potent drugs from Asia and Europe, then mailed orders to American customers, federal authorities said in court documents made public Wednesday. Robert Bryan Mansfield, 60, of Pinewood Street in Ladson faces charges of conspiring to possess fentanyl with intent to distribute and conspiring to distribute the drug, a painkiller considered many times more potent than morphine.

