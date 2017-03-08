Fatal shooting in North Charleston's ...

Fatal shooting in North Charleston's Dorchester Terrace neighborhood

Read more: Post and Courier

A person was fatally shot in North Charleston's Dorchester Terrace neighborhood Friday night, less than a mile away from the scene of another fatal shooting the night before. North Charleston police were dispatched at 6:35 p.m. to the scene on Atlas Street, according to a dispatch supervisor with the Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center.

