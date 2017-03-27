Everyday people critical to curtailing plastic pollution, experts tell Charleston audience
Participants in an field trip with the Breaking Down Plastic summit examine microplastics collected in small nets in Charleston Harbor on Wednesday. David Quick/Staff A participant in the Breaking Down Plastic summit's beach sweep picks bits and pieces of plastic foam out of decaying marsh grass on Morris Island on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRUMP orders ALL native Charlestonians to flee
|Wed
|LMAO
|2
|Rude A** Northerners
|Wed
|LMAO
|1
|Dixie Furniture to close in downtown Charleston...
|Wed
|Uh huh
|2
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Mar 28
|MUSC
|100
|Can Pets Be Racist?
|Mar 24
|WHITE POLICE POWER
|6
|North Charleston mayor who endorsed Trump to de...
|Mar 20
|Texxy
|2
|A photo of a 4-year-old with Hillary Clinton wa...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC