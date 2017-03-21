Dylann Roof's friend is going to prison for lying to FBI

In this June 18, 2015, file frame from video, Joey Meek, friend of Dylann Roof who is accused of killing nine black church members during Bible study on June 17 in Charleston, S.C., speaks to The Associated Press. Meek, the only person to whom Roof confided his racist plan to massacre worshippers is set to be sentenced Tuesday, March 21, 2017, for lying to the FBI.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.