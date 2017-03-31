Dylann Roof will plead guilty to murder for Charleston church...

Jurors deliberated for about three hours before sentencing Dylann Roof to the death penalty for killing nine black parishioners at the Mother Emanuel Church in Charleston, S.C., in 2015. Dylann Roof, the self-described white supremacist sentenced to death earlier this year for the Charleston church massacre, will plead guilty next month to murder charges in a separate state trial, attorneys said Friday.

