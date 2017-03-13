Downtown property owners call Charleston's plan to remove them from hotel zone 'legally questiona...
More than a dozen residents, property owners and their lawyers sat through a three-hour Charleston Planning Commission meeting Wednesday for the chance to speak out about the city's plan to curb hotel growth. A public hearing wasn't specified on the agenda, but one was held at the end of the meeting to gather input about the proposed ordinance that would remove 86 properties from the accommodations overlay zone, the only part of the peninsula where hotels may be built.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|Tue
|Jamahl
|33
|Yankee Paul Luman of James Island is a POS
|Tue
|Laquanda
|6
|West A Library Taken Over By Rude Northerners (Aug '16)
|Tue
|Shawn
|14
|A photo of a 4-year-old with Hillary Clinton wa...
|Tue
|Trump is the man
|2
|Charleston County schools look to reuse, lease ...
|Tue
|Trump is the man
|1
|Four weird pets and the people who love them
|Mar 6
|Tayrell
|3
|Annie Tahan
|Mar 6
|commenters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC