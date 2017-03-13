More than a dozen residents, property owners and their lawyers sat through a three-hour Charleston Planning Commission meeting Wednesday for the chance to speak out about the city's plan to curb hotel growth. A public hearing wasn't specified on the agenda, but one was held at the end of the meeting to gather input about the proposed ordinance that would remove 86 properties from the accommodations overlay zone, the only part of the peninsula where hotels may be built.

