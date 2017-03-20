Downtown Charleston apartment complex sells for nearly $22.2M
The 42-unit, 400 Meeting St. Apartments in downtown Charleston sold Friday for $22.175 million. Provided/Seine Group-South City Partners The 42-unit, 400 Meeting St. Apartments in downtown Charleston sold Friday for $22.175 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Charleston mayor who endorsed Trump to de...
|19 min
|Texxy
|2
|Can Pets Be Racist?
|Fri
|White flight
|4
|A photo of a 4-year-old with Hillary Clinton wa...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|2
|Charleston County schools look to reuse, lease ...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|West A Library Taken Over By Rude Northerners (Aug '16)
|Mar 14
|Toothache
|10
|Yankee Paul Luman of James Island is a POS
|Mar 10
|Jim on da Island
|5
|Report: Man shoots neighbor's cat, laughs as he... (Dec '15)
|Mar 7
|Emerald
|43
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC