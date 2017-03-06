Dixie Furniture to close in downtown Charleston after 71 years
There are 1 comment on the Post and Courier story from 15 hrs ago, titled Dixie Furniture to close in downtown Charleston after 71 years. In it, Post and Courier reports that:
The owners of Dixie Furniture at 529 King St. announced Monday they are closing the store after 71 years in business. "Dixie was born on upper King," co-owner Michael Kirshtein said.
#1 15 hrs ago
Another hotel will be built in its place.
