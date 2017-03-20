Dig deeper before mocking 'crazy' pet...

Dig deeper before mocking 'crazy' pet parents

It's easy to jump directly to "crazy cat lady" or poke fun at "stay-at-home dog moms" when describing intense relationships between humans and their pets. But for some who spend the bulk of each day with their animals, it's more like a two-way healing labor of love.

