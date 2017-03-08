Despite recent collapse, Charleston not ready to bid adieu to 11 1/2 St. Philip St.
The former school office building at 11 1/2 St. Philip St. crumbled into a Memminger Elementary parking lot last weekend. Robert Behre/Staff After this building collapsed at 11 1/2 St. Philip St., the city of Charleston hired structural engineer Craig Bennett to determine if it could be saved.
