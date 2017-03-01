Delegation visiting from Flers, France, celebrates its place in Charleston's history
Provided Flers de L'Orne, France, Mayor Yves GoasdouA© and the rest of his delegation were welcomed to Charleston by Mayor John Tecklenburg and City Council on Tuesday. Provided The French flag is flying above City Hall this week as a sign of welcome for the delegation visiting from Flers de L'Orne, France, a small town in the Normandy region that holds a special place in Charleston's history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ALS Run from Georgia to South Carolina: Guinnes...
|Wed
|Sons For Christ C...
|4
|Anthony Wright of the Columbia County Board of ...
|Wed
|Dr Carlson
|8
|Women's March on Washington DC., IS A JOKE! Fem...
|Wed
|A J Channel
|4
|Report: Man shoots neighbor's cat, laughs as he... (Dec '15)
|Feb 26
|Kurtz
|42
|Black History Month: Tim Scott on What His Elec...
|Feb 24
|Magic Utah Uwear
|27
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Feb 24
|Thanks
|98
|Segars-Andrews Signs Valentine Card During Proc... (Feb '10)
|Feb 22
|Rogue Judges
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC