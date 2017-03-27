Crime-ridden Dorchester-Waylyn neighborhood in North Charleston aims to get a new park, playground
The city of North Charleston is purchasing two parcels of land on Olympia Street in the Dorchester-Waylyn neighborhood for a park. Now, children play in the narrow streets because there are no play areas or sidewalks.
