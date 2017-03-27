Charleston Women in International Trade names Woman of the Year
Charleston Women in International Trade has chosen Jessica Sage, co-owner and chief financial officer for Charleston's Rigging and Marine Hardware, Inc., as the organization's Woman of the Year for 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Moultrie News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRUMP orders ALL native Charlestonians to flee
|10 hr
|LMAO
|2
|Rude A** Northerners
|10 hr
|LMAO
|1
|Dixie Furniture to close in downtown Charleston...
|13 hr
|Uh huh
|2
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Tue
|MUSC
|100
|Can Pets Be Racist?
|Mar 24
|WHITE POLICE POWER
|6
|North Charleston mayor who endorsed Trump to de...
|Mar 20
|Texxy
|2
|A photo of a 4-year-old with Hillary Clinton wa...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC