Charleston Women in International Trade names Woman of the Year

13 hrs ago

Charleston Women in International Trade has chosen Jessica Sage, co-owner and chief financial officer for Charleston's Rigging and Marine Hardware, Inc., as the organization's Woman of the Year for 2017.

Charleston, SC

