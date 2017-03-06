Charleston theater manager arrested after woman notices Peeping Tom...

A theater manager is accused of watching a woman while she was in the restroom at Citadel IMAX Stadium 16 in West Ashley. A Charleston Police Department officer was working off-duty as security for the theater when the 65-year-old woman told him she was in a bathroom cubicle at about 9:30 p.m. when she looked up and noticed eyes peering down at her from a gap in the ceiling tile, according to a police report.

