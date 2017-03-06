Charleston still planning Huger Street makeover after two-year delay
The City of Charleston will improve the stretch of Huger Street between Morrison Drive and King Streets with new sidewalks, bike lanes, light posts and landscaping. . The City of Charleston will improve the stretch of Huger Street between Morrison Drive and King Streets with new sidewalks, bike lanes, light posts and landscaping.
