Charleston police: No shots fired at Citadel Mall
Emergency officials had initially reported that police had responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the mall Thursday night. Live 5 News' Kolbie Satterfield responded to the Citadel Mall earlier tonight and reported finding nothing out of the ordinary.
