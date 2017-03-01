Charleston police arrest man suspected of stealing $345 from Girl Scouts selling cookies
The man suspected of stealing $345 from a group of Girl Scouts selling cookies in West Ashley is behind bars. Stephen Andrew Sciarrino , a 31-year-old homeless man, was arrested on Wednesday, said Charles Francis, a Charleston police spokesman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ALS Run from Georgia to South Carolina: Guinnes...
|22 hr
|Sons For Christ C...
|4
|Anthony Wright of the Columbia County Board of ...
|23 hr
|Dr Carlson
|8
|Women's March on Washington DC., IS A JOKE! Fem...
|23 hr
|A J Channel
|4
|Report: Man shoots neighbor's cat, laughs as he... (Dec '15)
|Feb 26
|Kurtz
|42
|Black History Month: Tim Scott on What His Elec...
|Feb 24
|Magic Utah Uwear
|27
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Feb 24
|Thanks
|98
|Segars-Andrews Signs Valentine Card During Proc... (Feb '10)
|Feb 22
|Rogue Judges
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC