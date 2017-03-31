Charleston Planning Commission rejects plan to curb hotel growth on peninsula
Adding to the growing list of plans to regulate hotel growth that never got off the ground, Charleston's Planning Commission rejected a proposal to remove 86 properties from the city's accommodations zoning. While the city's Planning Department developed the plan to preserve diversity on the peninsula, property owners questioned the process by which the mix of public spaces, parking garages, offices, and housing were selected for exclusion.
