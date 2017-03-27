Charleston native Margaret Anne Florence brings music history to life in Sun Records
Charleston native Margaret Anne Florence had an edge that may have helped her land a pretty big role on CMT's new series, Sun Records - a show that takes viewers for a music history lesson via 1950s Memphis. Florence's mother was born and raised in Memphis, so between the family's Tennessee ties and their devotion to the music that came out of Sun - particularly that of Elvis Presley - it wasn't difficult to picture herself with the task of bringing Marion Keisker, the woman behind some of the world's most well-known recordings, to life.
Read more at Charleston City Paper.
