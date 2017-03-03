Charleston Moves names new executive director

Riders and activists with Charleston Moves gathered outside of Charleston City Hall last year to show support for a bike lane across the Ashley River Following an almost four-month search, Katie Zimmerman has been named the new executive director of local bicycle and pedestrian advocacy group Charleston Moves. Formerly with the Coastal Conservation League, Zimmerman fills the position vacated by Kurt Cavanaugh, who had served as the director of Charleston Moves since 2014.

