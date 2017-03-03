Charleston Moves names new executive ...

Charleston Moves names new executive director

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Charleston City Paper

Riders and activists with Charleston Moves gathered outside of Charleston City Hall last year to show support for a bike lane across the Ashley River Following an almost four-month search, Katie Zimmerman has been named the new executive director of local bicycle and pedestrian advocacy group Charleston Moves. Formerly with the Coastal Conservation League, Zimmerman fills the position vacated by Kurt Cavanaugh, who had served as the director of Charleston Moves since 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee Paul Luman of James Island is a POS 2 hr Yankee Report 1
ALS Run from Georgia to South Carolina: Guinnes... Wed Sons For Christ C... 4
Anthony Wright of the Columbia County Board of ... Wed Dr Carlson 8
Women's March on Washington DC., IS A JOKE! Fem... Wed A J Channel 4
News Report: Man shoots neighbor's cat, laughs as he... (Dec '15) Feb 26 Kurtz 42
News Black History Month: Tim Scott on What His Elec... Feb 24 Magic Utah Uwear 27
Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12) Feb 24 Thanks 98
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,832 • Total comments across all topics: 279,285,667

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC