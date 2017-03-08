Charleston market demanding more office space

Traditional, large blocks of office space are in short supply in Charleston, and leasing costs have steadily increased, particularly in downtown Charleston, spurring employers to get creative in the office market, according to Colliers International Charleston . "The average asking rental rate for the market reached a record high of $24.14 per square foot per year at the end of the fourth quarter, an increase of 4.5% since the start of 2016," the fourth-quarter report said.

