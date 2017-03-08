Charleston market demanding more office space
Traditional, large blocks of office space are in short supply in Charleston, and leasing costs have steadily increased, particularly in downtown Charleston, spurring employers to get creative in the office market, according to Colliers International Charleston . "The average asking rental rate for the market reached a record high of $24.14 per square foot per year at the end of the fourth quarter, an increase of 4.5% since the start of 2016," the fourth-quarter report said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston Business Journal.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West A Library Taken Over By Rude Northerners (Aug '16)
|Tue
|Tumbleweeds
|10
|Yankee Paul Luman of James Island is a POS
|Tue
|Mama Mia
|3
|Four weird pets and the people who love them
|Mon
|Tayrell
|3
|Annie Tahan
|Mon
|commenters
|1
|Women's March on Washington DC., IS A JOKE! Fem...
|Mon
|Lacreasa
|5
|Dixie Furniture to close in downtown Charleston...
|Mar 6
|Questions
|1
|ALS Run from Georgia to South Carolina: Guinnes...
|Mar 1
|Sons For Christ C...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC