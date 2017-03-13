Charleston hotel map's future uncertain

Charleston hotel map's future uncertain

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

As was reported Thursday, the City of Charleston 's Planning Commission is having reservations about approving a redrawn hotel zone that would remove 86 properties from the accommodations district. 150 rooms on the parking lot at Anson and North Market streets, in an area normally limited to 50 rooms on a parcel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Can Pets Be Racist? Fri White flight 4
News A photo of a 4-year-old with Hillary Clinton wa... Mar 14 Trump is the man 2
News Charleston County schools look to reuse, lease ... Mar 14 Trump is the man 1
West A Library Taken Over By Rude Northerners (Aug '16) Mar 14 Toothache 10
Yankee Paul Luman of James Island is a POS Mar 10 Jim on da Island 5
News Report: Man shoots neighbor's cat, laughs as he... (Dec '15) Mar 7 Emerald 43
Annie Tahan Mar 6 commenters 1
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,836 • Total comments across all topics: 279,682,865

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC