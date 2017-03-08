Charleston Gospel Choir Spring to per...

Charleston Gospel Choir Spring to perform Women: Honoring Global Sisterhood Saturday, April 8

9 hrs ago

The Charleston Gospel Choir's 2017 spring performance entitled Women: Honoring Global Sisterhood is set for Saturday, April 8 at 5 p.m. at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 405 King St., Charleston, under the musical direction of David A. Richardson.

Charleston, SC

