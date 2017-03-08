Charleston Gospel Choir Spring to perform Women: Honoring Global Sisterhood Saturday, April 8
The Charleston Gospel Choir's 2017 spring performance entitled Women: Honoring Global Sisterhood is set for Saturday, April 8 at 5 p.m. at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 405 King St., Charleston, under the musical direction of David A. Richardson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Moultrie News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee Paul Luman of James Island is a POS
|6 hr
|Jim on da Island
|5
|West A Library Taken Over By Rude Northerners (Aug '16)
|Mar 7
|Tumbleweeds
|10
|Report: Man shoots neighbor's cat, laughs as he... (Dec '15)
|Mar 7
|Tayrell
|45
|Four weird pets and the people who love them
|Mar 6
|Tayrell
|3
|Annie Tahan
|Mar 6
|commenters
|1
|Women's March on Washington DC., IS A JOKE! Fem...
|Mar 6
|Lacreasa
|5
|Dixie Furniture to close in downtown Charleston...
|Mar 6
|Questions
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC