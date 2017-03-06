Charleston energy firm plans solar farm in Orangeburg County
Charleston-based Southern Current LLC said Tuesday it plans to build a $10 million solar farm in Orangeburg this year that will produce eight megawatts of electricity. The facility, to be built between Springfield Road and Burgdorf Lane, is large enough to power more than 1,800 homes.
