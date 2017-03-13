Charleston County schools look to reuse, lease or sell several buildings
The Charleston County School District could soon put the old Henry P. Archer campus up for sale. The Nassau Street building previously housed Sanders Clyde Elementary and Charleston Progressive Academy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West A Library Taken Over By Rude Northerners (Aug '16)
|12 hr
|Tammi
|12
|Yankee Paul Luman of James Island is a POS
|Mar 10
|Jim on da Island
|5
|Report: Man shoots neighbor's cat, laughs as he... (Dec '15)
|Mar 7
|Tayrell
|45
|Four weird pets and the people who love them
|Mar 6
|Tayrell
|3
|Annie Tahan
|Mar 6
|commenters
|1
|Women's March on Washington DC., IS A JOKE! Fem...
|Mar 6
|Lacreasa
|5
|Dixie Furniture to close in downtown Charleston...
|Mar 6
|Questions
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC