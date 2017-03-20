Charleston Co. sees decrease in flood threat for homes under new maps
Officials with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources say the number of homes in Charleston County in threat of flooding has decreased. "We took in the new topographic information that's created from LIDAR, that a lot of people have heard about," said Maria Cox Lamm, CFM for SC DNR.
