Charleston City Council gives final approval to new carriage horse heat standards
Charleston City Council gave final approval to a new set of standards aimed at ensuring the health of the city's carriage horses, but animal advocates say the changes don't go far enough. Under the new guidelines given final approval Tuesday night, carriage horses will now be removed from the streets once temperatures reach 95 degrees.
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dixie Furniture to close in downtown Charleston...
|5 min
|Uh huh
|2
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Tue
|MUSC
|100
|Can Pets Be Racist?
|Mar 24
|WHITE POLICE POWER
|6
|North Charleston mayor who endorsed Trump to de...
|Mar 20
|Texxy
|2
|A photo of a 4-year-old with Hillary Clinton wa...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|2
|Charleston County schools look to reuse, lease ...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|West A Library Taken Over By Rude Northerners (Aug '16)
|Mar 14
|Toothache
|10
