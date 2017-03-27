Charleston church shooter to plead guilty to murder charges
In this June 18, 2015, file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof is escorted from the Cleveland County Courthouse in Shelby, N.C. Solicitor Scarlett Wilson told The Associated Press on Friday, March 31, 2017, that Roof is scheduled to enter a guilty plea during a hearing on April 10 in Charleston. The plea on all of his state charges, including nine counts of murder, comes in exchange for a sentence of life in prison, the prosecutor said.
