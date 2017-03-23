Charleston-area firm's execs, facing fraud charges, claim FBI agent misconduct
With a trial looming for two Mount Pleasant businessmen facing charges related to a local syringe maker, a judge must determine whether there's evidence that the FBI's lead investigator improperly sought to benefit financially from the criminal case. Rondald Wheet and Bryon Scott Key are accused of fraudulently issuing more than 1.2 million shares of Revolutions Medical Corp. stock, which was traded over the counter, to at least 11 people using falsified statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
