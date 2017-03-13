Charleston announces listening sessions on short-term rentals
Other cities are also grappling with short-term rentals. In this photo taken Oct. 29, 2015, a billboard opposes a ballot measure that would place restrictions on short-term rentals in San Francisco.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|Tue
|Jamahl
|33
|Yankee Paul Luman of James Island is a POS
|Tue
|Laquanda
|6
|West A Library Taken Over By Rude Northerners (Aug '16)
|Tue
|Shawn
|14
|A photo of a 4-year-old with Hillary Clinton wa...
|Tue
|Trump is the man
|2
|Charleston County schools look to reuse, lease ...
|Tue
|Trump is the man
|1
|Four weird pets and the people who love them
|Mar 6
|Tayrell
|3
|Annie Tahan
|Mar 6
|commenters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC