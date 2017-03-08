Chamber forecast: Charleston's economy to keep growing
Every sector of the Lowcountry's economy is expected to grow in 2017 and 2018, according to the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce's annual economic forecast . "We hear voices every day that we've grown enough, that we need to slow down or stop it all together," Graham said Wednesday during a conference to introduce the forecast.
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee Paul Luman of James Island is a POS
|1 hr
|Jim on da Island
|5
|West A Library Taken Over By Rude Northerners (Aug '16)
|Mar 7
|Tumbleweeds
|10
|Report: Man shoots neighbor's cat, laughs as he... (Dec '15)
|Mar 7
|Tayrell
|45
|Four weird pets and the people who love them
|Mar 6
|Tayrell
|3
|Annie Tahan
|Mar 6
|commenters
|1
|Women's March on Washington DC., IS A JOKE! Fem...
|Mar 6
|Lacreasa
|5
|Dixie Furniture to close in downtown Charleston...
|Mar 6
|Questions
|1
