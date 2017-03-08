Chamber forecast: Charleston's econom...

Chamber forecast: Charleston's economy to keep growing

13 hrs ago Read more: Charleston Business Journal

Every sector of the Lowcountry's economy is expected to grow in 2017 and 2018, according to the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce's annual economic forecast . "We hear voices every day that we've grown enough, that we need to slow down or stop it all together," Graham said Wednesday during a conference to introduce the forecast.

