Cannonball dug up on Coming Street destroyed at Joint Base Charleston
Members of the 628th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team destroyed this cannonball at Joint Base Charleston on Tuesday. The explosive was dug up by a construction crew on Coming Street Monday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ALS Run from Georgia to South Carolina: Guinnes...
|Wed
|Sons For Christ C...
|4
|Anthony Wright of the Columbia County Board of ...
|Wed
|Dr Carlson
|8
|Women's March on Washington DC., IS A JOKE! Fem...
|Wed
|A J Channel
|4
|Report: Man shoots neighbor's cat, laughs as he... (Dec '15)
|Feb 26
|Kurtz
|42
|Black History Month: Tim Scott on What His Elec...
|Feb 24
|Magic Utah Uwear
|27
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Feb 24
|Thanks
|98
|Segars-Andrews Signs Valentine Card During Proc... (Feb '10)
|Feb 22
|Rogue Judges
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC