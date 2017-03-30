Call for submissions: 2017 Piccolo Spoleto Festival Juried Art Exhibition
Want to display your work at this year's Piccolo Spoleto juried art exhibition? Here's your chance. The annual exhibition is now taking submissions from South Carolina painters, sculptors, drawers, printmakers, and photographers.
