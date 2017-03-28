Bobby Cremins, former USC player and ...

Bobby Cremins, former USC player and CofC coach, never thought his...

5 hrs ago

Bobby Cremins reached the Final Four once in his prolific coaching career, but the legendary Georgia Tech and College of Charleston coach and South Carolina point guard never thought he'd see the Gamecocks where they are today. Asked during an appearance today on the David Glenn Show if he thought he'd ever see his alma mater in the Final Four, Cremins said flatly, "No, I did not."

