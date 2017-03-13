Bitter cold breaks record in Charleston area; freeze warning in effect until 10 a.m.
As of 7:45 a.m., the temperature at the Charleston International Airport in North Charleston had dipped to 24 degrees, breaking the previous record low of 28 degrees on this day in 1988. A freeze warning remains in effect until 10 a.m. for Charleston County and inland Dorchester and Berkeley counties.
