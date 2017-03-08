Ballet to focus on recovery following Charleston church shooting
A full-length multimedia spiritual ballet showcasing the messages of healing and racial harmony following the Mother Emanuel AME Church tragedy will premiere in Charleston next month. The ballet entitled EMANUEL: Love is the Answer , was created by the South Carolina Ballet Director William Starrett, and will be filled with film, art and dancing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West A Library Taken Over By Rude Northerners (Aug '16)
|Mar 7
|Tumbleweeds
|10
|Report: Man shoots neighbor's cat, laughs as he... (Dec '15)
|Mar 7
|Tayrell
|45
|Yankee Paul Luman of James Island is a POS
|Mar 7
|Mama Mia
|3
|Four weird pets and the people who love them
|Mar 6
|Tayrell
|3
|Annie Tahan
|Mar 6
|commenters
|1
|Women's March on Washington DC., IS A JOKE! Fem...
|Mar 6
|Lacreasa
|5
|Dixie Furniture to close in downtown Charleston...
|Mar 6
|Questions
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC