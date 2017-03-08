Ballet to focus on recovery following...

Ballet to focus on recovery following Charleston church shooting

9 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

A full-length multimedia spiritual ballet showcasing the messages of healing and racial harmony following the Mother Emanuel AME Church tragedy will premiere in Charleston next month. The ballet entitled EMANUEL: Love is the Answer , was created by the South Carolina Ballet Director William Starrett, and will be filled with film, art and dancing.

